Ahead of Cabinet expansion, Vishwanath reminds BSY of his role in making him CM

Ahead of the much-awaited expansion of the State Cabinet, BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath sought to remind Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of the role he (Mr. Vishwanath) played to help him occupy the post of Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters after Mr. Yediyurappa said a decision had been taken to expand the Cabinet on January 13 or 14, Mr. Vishwanath said it was the prerogative of the Chief Minister on whom to induct into the Ministry. “But, before he exercises his prerogative, he should remember who made him the Chief Minister and give everybody an opportunity”, the BJP MLC said.

When asked if he had approached Mr. Yediyurappa with a request to induct him into the Ministry, he said he cannot repeatedly meet the Chief Minister with the same request. “He should not forget who were in the forefront of the efforts to help him (become the Chief Minister). He should reciprocate.”

To a question, Mr. Vishwanath said he chose to resign from the House Committee constituted to go into the ruckus that broke out in the Legislative Council recently because the Committee also comprised those who were involved in the trouble that rocked the House.

Asked about his next course of action if he is not accommodated in the Ministry, Mr. Vishwanath said he has been made an MLC and nobody can dislodge him from the post for another six years.

Will continue work: Ramdas

Meanwhile, former Minister S.A. Ramdas said he will accept whatever decision taken by the party leadership over the Cabinet expansion. Though he said he is ready to discharge any ministerial responsibility, if given, Mr .Ramdas sought to make it clear that he will not complain if he is not accommodated in the Ministry. "I will continue to do my work."

Asked about the absence of representation to Mysuru district in the ministry, Mr. Ramdas said it was left to the party leadership to answer the question. “Mr. Yediyurappa is like the captain of the team. He will choose the players to provide a good administration for the next two-and-a half years”, he remarked.

Former Minister and MLA representing Kollegal Y. Mahesh, who has been expelled from the BSP, said he was extending support to Mr. Yediyurappa, but he does not think he will be provided a berth in the Ministry. However, he said would discharge his responsibility honestly and facilitate development in his constituency if he is accommodated.n