Ahead of byelection, Shivakumar says Channapatna will become part of Bengaluru

Published - July 03, 2024 11:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Appealing to voters ahead of the announcement of the byelection to the Channapatna Assembly constituency, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said Channapatna would become part of Bengaluru under his leadership.

Speaking to reporters after the ‘Government at your doorstep’ programme at Channapatna in Ramangara district, Mr. Shivakumar said, “We are all from Bengaluru district. We don’t have to lose the name, wait for a couple of days. You may check the textbooks on all our origins. Hoskote, Devanahalli, Magadi, and Kanakapura all belong to Bengaluru.”

Asked about Union Ministrer H.D. Kumaraswamy’s promise that he would make Ramanagara and Channapatna twin cities, Mr. Shivakumar said, “He was the Chief minister twice, why did he not fulfil his promises? I will keep my word.”

Earlier promise

In October 2023, Mr. Shivakumar talked about preserving the “Bengaluru identity” of people living in the region around the capital and proposed renaming Ramanagara district as “Bengaluru South” district.

“I urge the voters to strengthen our party by electing a Congress MLA for Channapatna. It will strengthen our hands to roll out all our plans for the taluk. We have already conducted Janaspandana programmes at nine places in the taluk. We will address all your pleas by holding meetings with various departments,” he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka

