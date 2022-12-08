Ahead of Bahuroopi, an expansive campus seen for Rangayana

December 08, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

Ahead of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to Rangayana to formally inaugurate the Bahuroopi national theatre festival on Saturday, the state repertory has prepared a proposal which will be submitted to Mr. Bommai seeking land for establishing Rangayana on a sprawling and independent campus.

“Our premises is getting crammed with no space available for expanding the activities. It needs a more spacious campus for which land is required. As the Chief Minister is coming to Rangayana, we are presenting a proposal to him listing out the plans and projects that are envisaged,” said Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa.

Addressing presspersons here to give details of the theatre festival on Thursday, he said Rangayana was started with 24 artists and now it has grown into a big institution with over 60 artists. Moreover, the theatre activities are getting expanded but there is a shortage of space. “We actually need a 5-acre plot where we can develop a spacious campus catering to the present theatre needs. In fact, we have a 2-acre plot in Aravinda Nagar here but a larger space can help us in establishing theatre training in an elaborate way.”

Mr. Cariappa said Bahuroopi will be formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister at Vanaranga on Saturday at 5.30 p.m. Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar will release a souvenir and Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will release a bulletin. Noted actor and director Ramesh Aravind, Mayor Shivakumar and Pratap Simha, MP, will be present.

The Bahuroopi film festival on the theme “Indianness” will begin from Friday and go on till December 15. Veteran actor Doddanna will inaugurate the film festival at Vanaranga at 11 a.m.

Mr. Cariappa said more than 500 artists will be part of the theatre festival with about 30 guests gracing the events. “Around 1 lakh people are expected to visit the festival,” he claimed.

Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapathi was present.