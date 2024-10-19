Ahead of announcement, Nikhil meets party workers in Shiggaon, Sandur

On the day when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its candidates for Sandur and Shiggaon constituencies, the president of Janata Dal (Secular) Youth Wing Nikhil Kumaraswamy visited Shiggaon and Sandur constituencies to address party workers and facilitate coordination with their alliance partner.

Along with the party’s senior leaders, he held meetings in both the places where bypolls have been announced and conveyed the message from the party high command on the preparation for the same. Before leaving for the constituencies, he spoke to presspersons in Hubballi and clarified that he was just discharging the responsibility given to him on strengthening the party.

He said the decision by JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda to align with BJP in the Parliamentary election had yielded a good result and his tour was part of ensuring coordination with the BJP.

Party ticket to Yogeshwar

Mr. Nikhil said already he had toured seven districts in the State on strengthening the party and his next stops were Shiggaon and Sandur where byelections were scheduled. On the demand for party ticket to C.P. Yogeshwar, he said that after the coordination meeting, both the party leaders would decide on the issue and NDA candidate would be fielded.

Later in the day, addressing the party workers at the membership campaign and convention of party workers in Shiggaon, Mr. Nikhil exuded confidence that the NDA would win all the three seats in the byelection by projecting the failure, corruption and scams of the present government.

Mr. Nikhil said that former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s good work in the Assembly segment would help the NDA candidate to win and appealed to the party workers to extend their complete support and cooperation.

‘Funds diverted’

Mr. Nikhil alleged that the State government had diverted the funds meant for the welfare of the Backward Classes for implementation of the guarantee schemes and thereby cheated the Backward Communities. Since the guarantee schemes were not properly implemented, the people would teach them a lesson in the byelection. The bypoll would put an end to the misrule of Congress government, he said.

Former Minister Hanumanthappa Alkod, JD(S) legislative party leader Suresh Babu, district president Manjunath Goudashivannavar and others addressed the party workers and requested them to work in unison for the victory of the coalition candidate.

Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy also held a meeting of party workers in Sandur.