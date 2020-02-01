A.H. Vishwanath to write book on fall of coalition government in Karnataka

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, who lost the byelection to the Legislative Assembly from Hunsur on BJP ticket, said on Friday that he would soon come out with a book detailing the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition regime and the installation of the BJP government in the State.

Mr. Vishwanath’s plan to chronicle the circumstances under which the regime change took place comes at a time when speculation is rife about his possible exclusion from the expanded Cabinet because of the byelection loss.

Speaking to a TV channel at his native place in K.R. Nagar, Mr. Vishwanath described the collapse of the coalition government and the installation of the BJP government as a historic moment in Karnataka politics. “For the first time, such a large number of MLAs came out [against the regime],” he said.

Mr. Vishwanath, who is regarded as one of the architects of the collapse of the H.D. Kumaraswamy government, said the book would reveal not only the reasons and circumstances behind the fall of the government, but also the events leading up to the the the BJP taking over.

He described the coalition government’s functioning as a “family property” and coalition politics as “demonic”. He said the “directionless, unconstitutional and anti-people” coalition government was removed by 17 coalition MLAs withdrawing their support.

Mr. Vishwanath, who has already penned books including the Halli Hakki Hadu and Matha Santhe, also said he expects Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to keep his word on accommodating all the 17 rebel MLAs in the Cabinet.