A.H. Vishwanath set to join Congress

December 09, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

A.H. Vishwanath, BJP MLC, on Friday called on KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, leading to speculations that he would quit the BJP and join the Congress ahead of 2023 State Assembly elections.

Earlier this week, the former Minister had called on Congress leader Siddaramaiah and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. However, there was no immediate reaction from the Congress leaders or Mr. Vishwanath on the purpose of the meetings.

Sources in the Congress indicated that Mr. Vishwanath is expected to join the Congress in December end or after Sankranti in January.

JD(S) MLA from Arsikere K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Gubbi MLA of JD(S) S.R. Srinivas, and former Yellapur MLA V.S. Patil are also expected to join the party in a month, sources said.

Cong. to JD(S) to BJP

Mr. Vishwanath had quit the Congress in 2017 to join the JD(S) and won the Hunsur Assembly seat in Mysuru in 2018 on JD(S) ticket. But he did not stay for long in the party and joined the BJP along with some rebel MLAs belonging to both JD(S) and Congress, which led to the collapse of the coalition government led by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Vishwanath contested on BJP ticket in the Hunsur Assembly bypolls but lost to Congress nominee Manjunath. He was rewarded with a MLC seat by the BJP.

Now, sources say that Mr. Vishwanath was miffed at the BJP denying a berth in the Cabinet, while some of the other rebels who joined the party with him have been made Ministers.