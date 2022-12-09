  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

A.H. Vishwanath set to join Congress

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda and S.R. Srinivas, JD(S) MLAs, are also expected to join the Congress soon

December 09, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A.H. Vishwanath

A.H. Vishwanath | Photo Credit: File photo

A.H. Vishwanath, BJP MLC, on Friday called on KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, leading to speculations that he would quit the BJP and join the Congress ahead of 2023 State Assembly elections.

Earlier this week, the former Minister had called on Congress leader Siddaramaiah and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. However, there was no immediate reaction from the Congress leaders or Mr. Vishwanath on the purpose of the meetings.

Sources in the Congress indicated that Mr. Vishwanath is expected to join the Congress in December end or after Sankranti in January.

JD(S) MLA from Arsikere K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Gubbi MLA of JD(S) S.R. Srinivas, and former Yellapur MLA V.S. Patil are also expected to join the party in a month, sources said.

Cong. to JD(S) to BJP

Mr. Vishwanath had quit the Congress in 2017 to join the JD(S) and won the Hunsur Assembly seat in Mysuru in 2018 on JD(S) ticket. But he did not stay for long in the party and joined the BJP along with some rebel MLAs belonging to both JD(S) and Congress, which led to the collapse of the coalition government led by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Vishwanath contested on BJP ticket in the Hunsur Assembly bypolls but lost to Congress nominee Manjunath. He was rewarded with a MLC seat by the BJP.

Now, sources say that Mr. Vishwanath was miffed at the BJP denying a berth in the Cabinet, while some of the other rebels who joined the party with him have been made Ministers.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.