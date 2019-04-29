Agumbe Ghat Road likely to remain closed to traffic for some more time

The Agumbe Ghat Road, considered the main link between Malnad region and coastal Karnataka, is likely to remain closed to traffic for some more time owing to delay in completion of repair and restoration works. Landslips were reported on the road in June and July 2018 owing to heavy rain.

The district administration had barred traffic from April 1 to 30, 2019, to take up permanent repair and restoration work along this stretch.

Initially, the National Highways division of the Public Works Department had taken up the work of filling potholes along the stretch and the surface of the road that was badly damaged was relaid.

Ravi B., Assistant Executive Engineer of PWD, told The Hindu that at present the work to restore a retaining wall to avoid landslips near the Anekallubande region of the ghat is under way.

As Agumbe is part of the Someshwara wildlife sanctuary and the forest here is rich in bio-diversity, the Department of Forests and Wildlife had laid down several conditions while sanctioning permission.

Earlier, it was planned to complete the repair and restoration work by April 30. However, in wake of the restrictions imposed, there will be delay in its completion.

The repair work near the seventh curve and near the sunset view point are pending. Mr. Ravi has said that at least 15 days are needed to complete them.

The PWD is likely to request the Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga to extend the restriction on traffic on Agumbe Ghat Road till May 15.