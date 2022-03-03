Agumbe ghat closed for vehicles
The Agumbe Ghat stretch of National Highway-169A will remain closed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from March 5 to 15 for regular maintenance work. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. issued a notification informing the public about the alternative routes on Thursday.
Light motor vehicles could take the alternative route via Shivamogga-Thirthahalli-Koppa-Sringeri-Malaghat-Udupi. Heavy vehicles could take the Shivamogga-Ayanur-Anandapura-Honnavara route.
The notification to close the road had been taken following the proposal from the Executive Engieer of the National Highway Division in Shivamogga.
