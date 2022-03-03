Karnataka

Agumbe ghat closed for vehicles

The Agumbe Ghat stretch of National Highway-169A will remain closed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from March 5 to 15 for regular maintenance work. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. issued a notification informing the public about the alternative routes on Thursday.

Light motor vehicles could take the alternative route via Shivamogga-Thirthahalli-Koppa-Sringeri-Malaghat-Udupi. Heavy vehicles could take the Shivamogga-Ayanur-Anandapura-Honnavara route.

The notification to close the road had been taken following the proposal from the Executive Engieer of the National Highway Division in Shivamogga.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2022 10:06:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/agumbe-ghat-closed-for-vehicles/article65187244.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY