Agriculture worker narrowly escapes elephant attack in Sakleshpur

March 04, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

An agriculture labourer had a narrow escape in an elephant attack at Kesaguli village in Sakleshpur taluk on Monday.

Thimmaiah was working on an areca farm early in the day, when the wild elephant, identified by local people as Karadi, ran towards him. Thimmaiah ran towards the farm house for safety, and the animal chased him. The CCTV footage shows him having a narrow escape. He hid himself under a car to avoid the elephant noticing him.

Later, another worker reached the place after sensing trouble. He looked relieved as Thimmaiah was safe. The workers call up others in the neighbouring plantations warning them to be cautious. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed by the planter. The video clips went viral.

More than 70 elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur, Yeslur, Belur, and Alur ranges of forest in Hassan district. The local people have been demanding the capture and translocation of all elephants.

