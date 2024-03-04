GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agriculture worker narrowly escapes elephant attack in Sakleshpur

March 04, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

An agriculture labourer had a narrow escape in an elephant attack at Kesaguli village in Sakleshpur taluk on Monday.

Thimmaiah was working on an areca farm early in the day, when the wild elephant, identified by local people as Karadi, ran towards him. Thimmaiah ran towards the farm house for safety, and the animal chased him. The CCTV footage shows him having a narrow escape. He hid himself under a car to avoid the elephant noticing him.

Later, another worker reached the place after sensing trouble. He looked relieved as Thimmaiah was safe. The workers call up others in the neighbouring plantations warning them to be cautious. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed by the planter. The video clips went viral.

More than 70 elephants have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur, Yeslur, Belur, and Alur ranges of forest in Hassan district. The local people have been demanding the capture and translocation of all elephants.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.