Agriculture will get priority in State Budget, says Yediyurappa

Vowing to stand by the State’s farmers, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the next State Budget will accord priority to agriculture.

Speaking at the valedictory function of a krishi mela, organised as part of the annual Suttur Jathra near here, the Chief Minister regretted that the farmers of the country have not been able to lead a life of financial security and respect, even seven decades after Independence.

“If need be, I will even take loans to stand by the farmers. I will do whatever it takes to remove their tears,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Recalling the floods that ravaged parts of the State when he was Chief Minister in 2008, forcing his Ministerial colleagues to take up relief works at affect villages, Mr. Yediyurappa said that a similar situation had arisen soon after he took over as Chief Minister last July.

Though the State was staring at a severe drought before he became the Chief Minister, the situation changed dramatically within a week of his assuming charge, he claimed. Heavy rains lashed the State, causing floods and filling up parched reservoirs, which in turn helped provide water to agricultural fields.

He promised the paddy farmers that the State government will procure their produce by providing support price.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who participated in the World Economic Forum at Davos earlier this month, claimed that crucial agreements had been signed with industrialists for bringing fresh investment to the State.

Describing his visit to Davos as “fruitful”, Mr. Yediyurappa said he would closely pursue the agreements and ensure that fresh investments come to Karnataka

On the occasion, Salumarada Thimmakka, who had rose to fame by planting and tending roadside trees, was felicitated by Mr. Yediyurappa and the seer of Suttur Mutt Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami.