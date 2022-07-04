Agriculture production on the rise: Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has said that agriculture production has been rising in the country. With that, the agriculture sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product has increased.

She spoke on Monday after inaugurating a hostel built for girl students of Agriculture College at Karekere near Hassan. The country had secured ninth place in the world in the export of agriculture products. The farmers would require training and proper guidance to improve the country’s position in the global arena. To achieve that the country had to give attention to agriculture marketing and exports, besides production, she said.

Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil, Agriculture University VC Dr.Rajendra Prasad and others were present. The hostel has been built at a cost of ₹7 crore. The hostel will accommodate 110 students.