Agriculture officer passes away

Belagavi

30 April 2021 20:07 IST

Assistant Agriculture Officer Shreeshail Honnalli (52) died of COVID-19-related complications in Kannur village of Vijayapura district on Friday.

He was on duty in the Raitha Samparka Kendra in Kudchi in Belagavi district. But he had taken leave after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He had taken treatment from a private hospital in Vijayapura before going home on Thursday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, as many as 11 deaths were reported in Belagavi city, said to be related to COVID-19-related causes. Official figures are yet to be announced.

On Thursday, Belagavi district reported 545 new cases, an all-time high. In 2020, the highest number for a day was 392. There were 156 discharged patients. The total number of active cases in the district was put at 2,822.