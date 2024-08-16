Agriculture officer captures work experience in poems on rural life in Karnataka

Karnataka Agriculture Department’s Deputy Director (Administration) Mohandas K. S. has written 80 Kannada poems based on his experience in rural areas of various districts in the State.

In his poems, the officer portrays the plight of poor women in rural areas, farmers’ distress, man-animal conflict, significance of conserving water, prevalence of caste system, the role of seers, importance of friendships, and many other social issues that have an impact on the lives of rural people daily.

His poems have been published in a book titled Chidambara, published by Mangaluru-based Kallachu Publications. The 80 poems in the book capture the multitude of emotions the official experienced in a career spanning over 25 years.

Mr Mohandas, currently posted at the Commissionerate for Agriculture, Bengaluru, has served in various districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Gagad, and Chikkamagaluru.

In his poems, he recalls the service rendered by the prominent Tumakuru-based Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutt seer Sri Shivakumara swami, popularly known as Nadedaaduva Devaru (walking god). The poems emphasise the stellar role played by the Trividha Dasoha of free food, education and shelter to schoolchildren.

The author, who obtained an MSc degree in Agriculture from University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, said, “I devote my early morning hours and holidays to writing poems.” Born in Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district, Mr Mohandas said, “Poems unravel the unusual and remarkable events I had witnessed in my career as a government servant.”

He said, “Poems sketch the bitter-sweet experiences of life, my aspirations and inspirations. I have dedicated this book to my parents, family and well-wishers.”

Apart from poetry, Mr Mohandas authored two plays Sarakari Kelasa Devera Kelasa (government’s work is god’s work) and Negila Yogi (A ploughing farmer). The plays were staged during the 2023 and 2024 kharif workshops conducted by the Agriculture Department.

The multi-talented author has drawn pencil sketches, and oil and acrylic paintings of various gods and goddesses, landscapes and animals. He represented Karnataka in national-level shuttle badminton tournaments held in 2014, 2015 and 2022 in Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and New Delhi, respectively, and won several championships in Karnataka.

The book will be released at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru on Saturday, August 24.