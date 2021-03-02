Agriculture Minister violates COVID-19 protocol

B.C. Patil, wife get vaccine shot at home

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil has courted controversy by getting himself vaccinated in the comfort of his home at Hirekerur in gross violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

On Tuesday, the Minister reportedly summoned the taluk health official and staff to his home and got the vaccine shots for himself and his wife. The video and photographs of the same were circulated on social media platforms evoking strong reactions from netizens and Opposition leaders for misusing power and violating the norms.

Incidentally Mr. Patil spoke about following the guidelines and advice of the doctors after getting the vaccine. He even said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become a model for the nation by getting the vaccination.

Soon after the videos and photos went viral, Mr. Patil got into the defensive mode and told news channels which contacted him over telephone that he was not aware of the protocol.

Union Health Secretary Rajeev Bhushan said that the Ministry has asked for a report from Karnataka on a leader asking medical staff to vaccinate him at home. “This is not allowed and not as per protocol,” he said.

Action against doctors: Sudhakar

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said action would be initiated against the doctors who went to the house of the Agriculture Minister to give him the shot.

“No doctor can vaccinate any VIP at home. What if some adverse event happens after vaccination? How can it be managed at home? We will issue a circular directing officials not to visit anyone”s residence for vaccination,” Mr. Sudhakar said.