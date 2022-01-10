Agriculture Minister to lay foundation stone for farmers training centre

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil will lay the foundation stone for a farmers training centre in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Karnataka State Pulses Development Board president Lingareddy Basreddy, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that the farmers training centre is being built at an estimated cost of ₹1.09 crore.The total land allotted for the training centre and a guesthouse is six acres at Kotnoor (D) on the outskirts of the city.

Mr. Basreddy urged farmers to benefit fromthe “One district, one crop” scheme for branding and marketing of agricultural produce.

The board, which was earlier known as the Karnataka Red Gram Development Board, has sought ₹11 crore from the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) for buying agricultural equipment and machinery required for training programmes.

Due to low returns and lesser minimum support price (MSP), the area under red gram cultivation has been declining in the district over a period of time, he said.