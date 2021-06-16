Agriculture Minister inaugurates centres of excellence in Karnataka

They will introduce new technologies for cultivation of mango, pomegranate, vegetables

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday inaugurated three centres of excellence: one for mango in Kolar, pomegranate in Bagalkot and for vegetables in Dharwad.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister Govid M. Karjol and Horticulture Minister N. Shankar were present during the video conference.

The three centres were established under the Indo-Israel action plan with advanced technologies, such as high and ultra-high density planting, rejuvenation, canopy management, different trellising systems of planting, automated drip irrigation technology to improve yield and quality of mango, pomegranate and vegetables.

India has chosen Israel as a strategic partner in the field of agriculture. The action plan is based on an agreement signed by the Union Agriculture Ministry with Israel in 2006.

The Centre of Excellence for Mango was established with an outlay of ₹1.98 crore from the Central government and ₹3.60 corre from the Karnataka government with technical support from Israel. Four commercial varieties – Alphanso, Mallika, Dasheri and Totapuri – have been demonstrated in four different plant spaces accommodating a maximum of 650 plants/acre to a minimum of 200 plants/acre, said a release.

The Centre of Excellence for Pomegranate in Bagalkot was established with a contribution of ₹3.43 crore from the Union government and ₹1.56 crore from the Karnataka government. The Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Dharwad was established with an outlay of ₹5 crore from the Union government and ₹2.60 crore from the Karnataka government.