Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy holds meeting in Hassan

Following good spells of rain, the sowing activity in the kharif season has covered 62% of the target area in the state, said Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy. He spoke to the media after holding a review meeting in Hassan on Thursday.

The department, he said, had set the target of sowing 82.48 lakh hectares in the kharif season. So far, sowing has been completed on 50.91 lakh hectares, registering 62% coverage. “We are hopeful of achieving the target in July and August,” the Minister said.

The department procured 9.01 lakh quintals of seeds against the demand of 5.52 lakh quintals. The stock had been kept at Raitha Samparka Kendras. The department also launched a call centre for farmers to address their issues, he said.

Regarding the vacancies in the department, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy said the Finance Department had given clearance for the recruitment of officials in the department. The Karnataka Public Service Commission would conduct the recruitment process, he said.

Further, commenting on opposition party leaders, the minister said the BJP was not ready to accept the fact that the Congress had been voted to rule the state. They were under the impression that they would return to power. “Unable to digest the fact that the Congress got 136 seats, the BJP leaders are making baseless allegations against the Congress government,” he said.