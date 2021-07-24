Agriculture Grand Challenges launched to promote startups

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), the country’s premier biosciences technology and innovation hub, on Friday announced the first nationwide Agriculture Grand Challenges under K-tech Centre of Excellence for Agri-innovation to identify promising innovations to address major problem areas of Indian agriculture.

For each winning startup, funding of up to ₹25 lakh, incubation, mentorship, and hand-holding, would be provided by C-CAMP.

The initiative is jointly supported by the Agriculture Department and Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and S&T of the State, for promoting technology-driven entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also Minister of IT, Biotechnology and S&T, launched the programme.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for ‘Indo-Israel Innovation Bridge’ which has the objective of bringing together the startup ecosystems of both the countries in life sciences and agri-tech.

Zonathan Zadka, Consul General of Israel to South India, said, “The potential of the initiative is enormous and has already generated tangible cooperation between startups of the two countries.” On the occasion, C-CAMP assisted indigenously developed portable COVID-19 vaccine coldchain equipment was officially handed over to the State government.