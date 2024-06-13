Agriculture Dept. issues notices to errant traders

As many as 13 agro traders in Kalaburagi district were given show-cause notices for not issuing invoices to farmers who purchased sowing seeds.

A team headed by Joint Director of Agriculture Samad Patel, on Tuesday, paid a surprise visit to various agro traders in Jewargi, Yadrami, Ijeri, Jeratagi and other places and found that eight traders had not given credit memos and regular invoices to farmers who had purchased sowing seeds from them. All of them were served show-cause notices.

The team also found that Garidevaru Traders, Shiva Traders, and Mahalaxmi Vighneshwar Agro Traders in Jeratagi sold cotton seeds without obtaining a principal certificate and issued stop-sale notices to the traders to prevent them from selling 3,067 cotton seed packets that were in stock worth ₹26.5 lakh.

In another drive, the vigilant squad headed by Mr. Patil paid surprise visits to various agro traders in Kalaburagi. It inspected the stock of fertilizers, sowing seeds, and other farm inputs. The team also found that some of the traders were selling seeds and fertilizers to farmers without following the standard procedures. It issued notices to Basava Agro Agency, Mahalaxmi Agro Agency, Chandrika Agro Syndicate and Mallikarjun Agro Agency for not taking farmers’ signatures on the bills and selling farm inputs without registration and permission.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Patel said that his department intensified the vigil across the district to prevent traders from exploiting the farmers.

“Kalaburagi and Bidar districts have received uniform rainfall this year and all the farmers are coming to market to purchase farm inputs, especially the sowing seeds and fertilizers. Traders normally take undue advantage of a sudden rise in demand and exploit the farmers by selling the inputs at an exorbitant rate and selling spurious seeds and fertilizers. To control these malpractices, we are making surprise visits on a daily basis. Several teams are formed for the purpose,” Mr. Patel said warning errant traders of stringent legal action.

Mr. Patil said that the department squads issued stop-sale notices to several agro traders on Thursday to prevent the traders from selling seeds worth around ₹80 lakh.

