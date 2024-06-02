GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Agriculture dept. creates awareness among farmers against substandard sowing seeds

A team primarily concentrated on areas or villages that are close to the Telangana inter-State border

Published - June 02, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Department officers addressing farmers in the rural areas of Yadgir district to create awareness against substandard sowing seeds.

Agriculture Department officers addressing farmers in the rural areas of Yadgir district to create awareness against substandard sowing seeds. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Agriculture Department has taken stern action against the sale of substandard sowing seeds across Yadgir district.

A team headed by the Joint Director of Agriculture Department has been conducting awareness camps in rural areas to create awareness among farmers about substandard sowing seeds and convince them not to purchase sowing seeds, particularly cotton, from unauthorised agents.

The team primarily concentrated on areas or villages that are close to the Telangana inter-State border and camped there to create awareness about substandard sowing seeds.

“Farmers in the district have suffered losses after sowing substandard seeds. Therefore, the department has taken initiatives before the arrival of monsoon to create awareness among them against using substandard seeds,” Joint Director of the Agriculture Department K.H. Ravi told The Hindu.

He also requested farmers to join hands with the department by giving information to officers about illegal sale of sowing seeds in any part of the district.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ravi on Saturday suspended the licence of Rakesh Patil Agro Centre in Shahapur town for selling cotton sowing seeds at a price higher than the maximum retail price (MRP).

The action came as per a visit report submitted by Assistant Director of the Agriculture Department Sunil Kumar on Friday last.

Mr. Sunil Kumar found mismatch in physical stock with invoices available in the agro centre and also detected that there were other sowing seeds meant to be sold to farmers without a licence.

