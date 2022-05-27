Agriculture department issues warning to farmers in Yadgir

May 27, 2022 22:06 IST

Farmers told to purchase sowing seeds only from authorised dealers

The Agriculture Department has issued an alert notice to farmers in the district to purchase sowing seeds such as green gram, red gram and cotton only from the authorised dealers.

In a release, Abid, Joint Director of the department stated that the district has been receiving sufficient rain encouraging farmers to take up agriculture activities including sowing in the prepared land. The farmers, therefore, should purchase the sowing seeds from the authorised dealers or shoppers and demand money receipt as a proof of having purchased the seeds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is a possibility that unknown persons from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra will come to your village to sell the loose sowing seeds,” said Mr. Abid.

If such a person is found, the farmers should immediately call the officers available on the numbers given below and join hands with the department to prevent such activities, they said.

Sunilkumar, Assistant Agriculture Director of Shahapur- 8277933419, Roopa Devi, Agriculture Office in Shahapur 8277935667 and Suresh -8277935668, Amaresh, Agriculture Officer in Gogi 9902876798, Amaresh, Agriculture Officer in Hayyal ( B)- 9740495117, Nagaraj, Agriculture Officer in Doranahalli village-8277935674, Jagadish, Agriculture Officer in Wadagera- 8277935675, Gurunath, Assistant Director of Agriculture department in Shorapur-8277933428, Vinayak, Technical Officer 8277935670, Bheemaraya, Agriculture Officer- 8277933437, Parashunath, Agriculture officer in Shorapur and Hunsagi- 8277933442, Sridhar, Agriculture Officer in Kakkera- 9972763363, Ramanagowda, Agriculture Officer in Kodekal- 8277933445, Siddarth Patil, Agriculture Officer in Kembhavi-8277933430, Swetha Talemarad, Assistant Agriculture Officer in Yadgir- 8277933405, Ayyanna, Agriculture Officer-7483300485, Ganapathi- 6360759812, Shobha-8277933409, Jayappa, Agriculture Officer in Balichakra- 8277935666, Mahipal Reddy, Agriculture Officer in Konkal-8277935662, Menaka, Agriculture Officer in Saidapur-8277935665, Mallikarjun Kandar, Agriculture Officer in Hattikuni- 9901699421 and Mallikarjun Warad, Agriculture Officer in Gurmitkal -8277935664, respectively.