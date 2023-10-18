HamberMenu
Agricultural universities should work on lab-to-land and land-to-lab concept: CM

October 18, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah looking at the agricultural products displayed at the conference at GKVK in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah looking at the agricultural products displayed at the conference at GKVK in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Saying agricultural universities play a key role in increasing food production to cater the needs of growing population, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the research in the lab should reach the farmlands and the experience of farmers on the land should inform research. “Only then can we evolve sustainable agriculture,” he said.

He was speaking at the Diploma Course for Accessory Dealers in Agriculture Extension Service (DAESI) Convention organised by University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“Our State has the largest amount of dry agricultural land. Due to the climate change, the State is continuously suffering from excessive rains and droughts. It is for this reason that, the help of agricultural experts and technicians is essential for our farmers. Agricultural universities should do more research. Research findings should reach the farmers effectively. Extensive studies and research should be done about the kind of crops that can be grown in less rain and less water and ways to prevent crop damage due to extreme weather conditions should reach the farmers,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The CM also instructed officials to check whether the new varieties developed by agricultural universities have reached the farmers and also asked that what was the use of developing new breeds if they had not reached the farmers. He also assured that the government will give full cooperation to the research-study and extension programmes.

