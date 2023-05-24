Agricultural activity gains traction in Mysuru owing to pre-monsoon showers

May 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Pre-monsoon showers has fuelled agricultural activity in Mysuru district where more than 30% of the targeted area has been brought under sowing.

Mysuru received 134 mm of rainfall between May 1 and and 23 and this is 56% above normal. The rainfall has been uniform and widespread across the district and hence, agricultural activity has been brisk.

Joint Director of Agriculture Chandrashekar said the targeted area for taking up sowing for the kharif crops is 3,97,879 hectares against which sowing has been completed in 1,27,403 hectares, which accounts for 32% of the target area.

Of the targeted area of 3,97,879 hectares, agriculture takes place under rain-fed conditions on 2,43,585 hectares while area not served under irrigation canal system is 1,54,294 hectares, said Dr. Chandrashekar.

During the pre-monsoon and the monsoon season sowing generally takes place in areas which is not served by irrigation canal systems. Though 1,27,403 hectares has been brought under sowing as on May 22, 1,25,714 hectares fall under areas not covered by irrigation system. For the agricultural activity to gain traction under areas served by the irrigation system, the water storage in the reservoirs should increase and released to the canals. Besides, those who have irrigation pump sets also take up sowing once the monsoon gains momentum.

Sowing has been extensive in Nanjangud where 35,240 hectares has been covered while 26,120 hectares has been brought under sowing in Hunsur. The figures for other taluks are H.D. Kote (17,505 hectares); Sarguru (9,645); K.R. Nagar (3,193); Saligrama (2,215); Mysuru (12,256); Periyapatana (18,800), while 2,429 hectares has been brought under sowing in T. Narsipura.

As many as 21 varieties of crops will be taken up for cultivation and the target for paddy is 1,03,200 hectares. Maize will be cultivated on 63,525 hectares while cotton will be covered over 42,900 hectares. Tobacco accounts for 66,335 hectares for the entire season and sowing has been completed on 43,950 hectares already. The bulk of tobacco cultivation takes place in Hunsur, Periyapatana, and parts of Nanjangud. Cotton is cultivated mainly in HD. Kote and parts of Nanjangud and Mysuru. Millet or ragi is cultivated across the region extensively and 63,525 hectares is targeted to be brought under it during the kharif season.

The other crops that will be cultivated include ground nut, sesame, sunflower, sugarcane, black gram , black eyed beans, green gram, horse bean etc.

The officials said there is no dearth of seeds or fertilizers and they have been stocked in adequate quantity.