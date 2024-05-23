Agricultural activity gains momentum thanks to copious rains in Mysuru

After enduring drought and crop loss, farmers are back to their fields and are in the process of preparing the field or have taken up sowing consequent to timely and good pre-monsoon rains in Mysuru and surrounding region.

The Department of Agriculture has braced up for the distribution of seeds and fertilisers which will commence with the onset of south west monsoon some time in the first or second week of June.

B.S. Chandrashekar, Joint Director, Department of Agriculture, Mysuru, said the target for 2024-25 agricultural season is to bring 3,90,267 hectares under cultivation. Paddy, Jowar, Tobacco, and Ragi account for the bulk of the sowing out of 21 main crops that is cultivated by the farmers.

The target for paddy cultivation is 89,200 hectares while it is 77,500 hectares for ragi, 37,600 hectares for cotton, and 64,800 hectares for tobacco. While ragi and jowar are cultivated across the district tobacco cultivation is confined to Hunsur and parts of Periyapatana while cotton is mainly cultivated in H.D. Kote and parts of Nanjangud.

The other crops that will be taken up for sowing and cultivation include sunflower, sugarcane, sesame, groundnut, cowpeas, pigeon peas, sweet corn, millets, etc. Mr. Chandrashekar said the cultivable area in the district was 1,28,443 hectares and the target of 3,90,267 hectares would be achieved because short, medium, and long duration crops will be taken up for sowing multiple times, said Mr. Chandrashekar.

He said there was no dearth of seeds and fertilizers and the department was flush with them and would ensure timely distribution to facilitate agricultural activity.

Based on the sowing area the authorities have pegged the demand for seeds of various crops at 30,689 quintals and Mr. Chandrashekar said that the department had sufficient quantity to meet the farmers demand.

The cumulative rainfall in the district across different taluks for the period May 1 to 22 is as follows: H.D. Kote received 147.8 mm of rain against a normal of 87.3 mm; Hunsur registered 197.4 mm against a normal of 88.4 mm; K.R. Nagar 117.7 mm against a normal of 79.9 mm; Mysuru 182.1 mm against a normal of 92.6 mm; Nanjangud 169.2 mm while normal is 85.5 mm; Periyapatana received 227.8 mm against a normal of 76.7 mm; T.Narsipura 167.5 mm whereas normal is 72.5 mm; Saraguru received 143.6 mm whereas normal is 95.2 mm and Saligrama received 161.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 76.9 mm of rainfall.

