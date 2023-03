March 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

The 21st All-India Inter-Agricultural Universities Youth Festival 2022-23 (Agri Unifest – 2023) will be held on University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru’s GKVK campus from March 13 to 17. The students from 57 agricultural universities of the country are taking part in the festival, which will begin with a procession on Monday.

Various events, including Light Vocal, One Act Play, Mime, On The Spot Painting, Cartooning, Extempore and Quiz will be held.