Agri-horti mela at Navule from March 17

March 15, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Hassan

Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences is holding a four-day agricultural and horticultural exhibition (Krishi and Thotagarika Mela) from March 17 at Navule near Shivamogga.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor R.C. Jagadeesha stated that on the first day, researchers and experts would interact with farmers on advances in farming and cultivation. The second day, scientists will share information about the value addition of spices, cashews, and several other crops. On the third day, the sessions will deal with the importance of millets, future crops and integrated farming.

The event will also include stalls on various aspects of advanced farming, including integrated farming, hi-tech horticulture, floriculture, and beekeeping, among others. The university will also felicitate women farmers, recognising their innovation and achievements.

The director of Extension, Hemla Naik, and others were present at the press conference.