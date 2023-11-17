Agreement signed between BMRCL, Bosch for underground walkway

November 17, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

An agreement was signed on Friday between Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) and Bosch Ltd. to provide direct access from the concourse level of Lakkasandra underground metro station to Bosch premises through an underground walkway for a period of 30 years.

According to a release, this will help over 12,000 Bosch employees directly connect to the campus from the station without crossing the road. The infrastructure work will be carried out by BMRCL and the cost will be borne by Bosch Ltd.

