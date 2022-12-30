Agniveers start training in Belagavi

December 30, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Belagavi

A large group of Agniveers, the recently-recruited soldiers of the Indian Army and Indian Air force have arrived in Belagavi for training.

A batch of around 2,850 Agniveervayu have begun training in the Airmen Training School in Sambra near Belagavi. They were selected from 7.6 lakh applicants.

The 22 week training began at the ATS from Friday.

Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, IAF Training Command, inaugurated the session by addressing the recruits.

He highlighted the salient features of the path breaking ‘Agnipath’ Scheme. Motivating the Agniveervayu he said that from here onwards they are embarking on a glorious journey in IAF. After the rigorous training of 22 weeks, the young Agniveervayu will be transformed into tech-savvy and battle-ready air warriors. Post the successful completion of the training, the Agniveervayu will be posted to different field stations across the country wherein they will be gradually exposed to the available IAF machineries and technology under the direct supervision of the skilled and experienced air warriors. He advised the young recruits to exhibit high standards of professionalism to sustain Indian Air Force as one of the most potent air forces in the world.

The Air Marshal said, “To make the historic induction plan successful, the men and women in blue have been toiling hard since the official launch of the scheme by Gol. At this juncture, the IAF is ready to absorb these Agniveervayu of immense potential into its mighty arsenal towards furtherance of operational might of the indomitable air arm of the nation”.

He emphasized the importance of discipline, hygiene, physical and mental endurance of newly-recruited Agniveervayu. In his concluding address, he highlighted the role of instructors towards shaping the future of the IAF.

Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Center

Similarly, the first batch of 160 candidates from the region have entered the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Center in the military camp area in Belagavi for training. The training session starts on January 2. Preparations for training and administration have been made at the MLIRC.

They have been selected after Physical Tests, Medical Tests and the Common Entrance Examination. The center received them after a thorough security check, background check and document verification processes.

MLIRC is among the oldest military training centres in the country, with a history of over 254 years. The selected Agniveers will undergo 10 weeks of Basic Military Training followed up by 21 weeks of Advance Military Training at this Regimental Centre. After successful completion of the prescribed training, Agniveers will be attested as young soldiers and will be dispatched to the different Maratha battalions in the country, said a release.