Agniveers give an impressive attestation parade at MLIRC in Belagavi

As many as 560 Agniveers complete their 31-week training programme successfully

Published - June 04, 2024 07:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, giving away a trophy to Agniveers during the attestation parade in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, giving away a trophy to Agniveers during the attestation parade in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A ceremonial attestation parade with full military fanfare was held at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Tuesday.

As many as 560 Agniveers were attested after they successfully completed a 31-week training programme.

The attestation parade of the Agniveers was reviewed by Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, who applauded the Agniveers on their immaculate turnout and very high standard of drill.

The parade was commanded by Agniveer Mukesh Chamar, while Major Abhishek Kashyap was the Parade Adjutant.

The Agniveers took the “Oath of Affirmation in presence of the National Flag, the regimental flag and holy religious books in an impressive ceremony attended by serving and retired fraternity of the regiment and the proud parents of the Agniveers who got attested.”

The pride with which the Agniveers took oath made the ceremony even more impressive.

Addressing the newly attested Agniveers, the Reviewing Officer reminded them of the rich heritage and the glory of The Maratha Light Infantry as one of the oldest Infantry Regiments of the Indian Army.

He also stressed upon the importance of discipline and physical fitness in a soldier’s life. He exuded the confidence in the training conducted at the Regimental Centre and assured that it will stand the young soldiers in good stead before wishing them the very best in their future assignments.

The Reviewing Officer awarded meritorious Agniveers for excelling in different spheres of training during the parade.

Naik Yashwant Ghadge Victoria Cross Medal for overall Best Agniveer was awarded to Agniveer Donode Rohit.

The attestation parade concluded with a poignant wreath laying ceremony at the Sharqat War Memorial, paying homage to the valorous soldiers of the regiment who made their ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

