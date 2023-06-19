Agniveer Vayu trainees graduate

June 19, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The passing-out parade of the first batch of Agniveer Vayu (non-combatants) of the Indian Air Force was organised in Belagavi on Saturday.

As many as 144 trainees of housekeeping and hospitality streams passed out of the Airmen Training School in Sambra in Belagavi. They were inducted on December 31, 2022.

Air Vice Marshal V. Rajasekhar, Senior Maintenance Staff Officer, Training Command, IAF, reviewed the parade. He was received by R. Sridhar, Air Officer Commanding, Airmen Training School, Sambra.

He gave away awards and certificates and addressed the trainees.

The next batch will start training on June 30, 2023, said a release.

