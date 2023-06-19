ADVERTISEMENT

Agniveer Vayu trainees graduate

June 19, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The passing-out parade of the first batch of Agniveer Vayu (non-combatants) of the Indian Air Force was organised in Belagavi on Saturday.

As many as 144 trainees of housekeeping and hospitality streams passed out of the Airmen Training School in Sambra in Belagavi. They were inducted on December 31, 2022.

Air Vice Marshal V. Rajasekhar, Senior Maintenance Staff Officer, Training Command, IAF, reviewed the parade. He was received by R. Sridhar, Air Officer Commanding, Airmen Training School, Sambra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He gave away awards and certificates and addressed the trainees.

The next batch will start training on June 30, 2023, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US