Agniveer Vayu trainees graduate from ATS Sambra

June 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - BELAGAVI

A batch of Agniveer Vayu trainees passed out of the Airmen Training School (ATS) in Belagavi on Saturday.

A total of 2,675 trainees who successfully completed the rigorous 22-week training course from the ATS in Sambra passed out of the school.

This is the first batch of Agniveer Vayu after the course was introduced. They were inducted on December 30, 2022.

Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, IAF, who presided over the function, witnessed a display of drill, tent pitching and the demonstration of various other outcomes performed by trainees.

Air Marshal Radhish congratulated the trainees on the completion of their course.

He also gave away awards to winners of various competitions and examinations.

He said that IAF is witnessing major changes in operational philosophy and is on the path of transforming itself into a strategic force of great calibre.

To achieve this, high skills level and a rigorous training are the need of the hour, he said. He impressed upon the gathering the need for continuously enhancing their technical knowledge, skills and to conduct themselves in an exemplary manner at all times.

IAF is giving impetus to gender equality and women empowerment. It has opened its doors to women candidates also. Their training will commence, along with their male counterparts, at the ATS in Belagavi on June 28, said a release.