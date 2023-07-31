ADVERTISEMENT

Agniveer recruitment rally to be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium

July 31, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Agniveer Recruitment Rally will be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in the city from August 1 for candidates shortlisted after the common entrance examination conducted in April.

A release said the recruitment will be conducted by the Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru, under the aegis of HQ Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru, for shortlisted male candidates from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Kolar, Chickballapur, Hassan, Chitradurga and Vijayanagara districts.

The recruitment rally is for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Pass and Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Pass categories/entries of candidates in the army.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The local civil administration has proactively provided all necessary assistance for the smooth conduct of the rally and resthouses for all outstation candidates have been arranged at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, the release added.

Food and toilet arrangements are also being provided for all candidates and admit cards of shortlisted candidates have already been forwarded to their e-mail ID and are also available at Join Indian Army website wherein the candidates have to login with their username and password, said the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US