Agniveer Recruitment Rally in Mysuru  

July 31, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

An Agniveer Recruitment Rally is scheduled to be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Mysuru between August 1st and 4th for shortlisted male candidates from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Kodagu, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Chitradurga and Vijayanagara districts.

The rally for candidates shortlisted after Common Entrance Examination (CEE) conducted from April 17 onwards is being held for enrollment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen 10th pass, and Agniveer Tradesmen 8th pass categories/entries of candidates in the army. The Ministry of Defence said that the civil administration has proactively provided all necessary assistance for the smooth conduct of the rally. A rest house for all outstation candidates has been arranged at Nunjaraja Bahadur Choultry, Mysuru by the civil administration. Food and toilet arrangements are also being catered for all candidates.

Admit cards of shortlisted candidates have already been forwarded to their registered e-mail ID and are also available at the Join Indian Army website on login through their username and password, the ministry said.