ADVERTISEMENT

Agniveer recruitment rally in Madikeri from June 27

Published - June 13, 2024 03:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Office Assistant/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Pass categories in the army

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of an Agniveer recruitment rally in Mysuru. The rally in Madikeri is for candidates shortlisted in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE), which was conducted from April 22 to May 7.  | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

An Agniveer recruitment rally will be held in Madikeri from June 27 to July 2. The rally is being organised by the Head Quarters Recruiting Zone Bangalore at the General Thimayya district ground in Madikeri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally is for candidates shortlisted in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE), which was conducted from April 22 to May 7.

The rally is being held for enrolment of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Office Assistant/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesmen 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesmen 8th Pass categories in the army.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally is being held for shortlisted male candidates from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Ballari, Chamarajanagar Ramanagara, Kodagu, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Chitradurga and Vijayanagara districts of Karnataka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Ministry of Defence said that the civil administration is proactively providing all necessary assistance for smooth conduct of the rally. Accommodation for all outstation candidates is being arranged at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Memorial Hall, Madikeri.

Admit cards of shortlisted candidates have already been forwarded to their respective registered e-mail ID, and are also available at Join Indian Army website on login through their username and password.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US