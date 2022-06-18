Agnipath scheme: Protesters caned in Dharwad

Police caned some protestors in order to disperse a crowd of youths who were insisting on taking out a protest march against the Agnipath scheme in Dharwad on June 18. Special Correspondent | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 18, 2022 17:46 IST

Police caned some protestors in order to disperse a crowd of youths who were insisting on taking out a protest march against the Agnipath scheme in Dharwad on Saturday.