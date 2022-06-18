Agnipath scheme: Protesters caned in Dharwad

Special Correspondent June 18, 2022 17:46 IST

Special Correspondent June 18, 2022 17:46 IST

Police caned some protestors in order to disperse a crowd of youths who were insisting on taking out a protest march against the Agnipath scheme in Dharwad on Saturday.

Police caned some protestors in order to disperse a crowd of youths who were insisting on taking out a protest march against the Agnipath scheme in Dharwad on June 18. Special Correspondent | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Police caned some protestors in order to disperse a crowd of youths who were insisting on taking out a protest march against the Agnipath scheme in Dharwad on Saturday.

: Police caned some protestors in order to disperse a crowd of youths who were insisting on taking out a protest march against the Agnipath scheme in Dharwad on June 18. The incident happened near district court circle in Dharwad where large number of youths had gathered to protest against the military recruitment scheme. Raising anti-BJP slogans, the youths wanted to take out a protest march demanding scrapping of the scheme and holding regular army recruitment. They insisted that they should be allowed to proceed to Deputy Commissioner’s office. Although the Police asked the youths to submit memorandum and disperse, they were in no mood to listen to them and insisted on taking out the march and raised slogans against the police also. After their efforts to convince them failed, the Police personnel used canes to disperse the crowd and took few youths into preventive custody.



Our code of editorial values