Agnipath scheme: No protests to be held in Belagavi tomorrow

No applications have been received seeking permission, says top cop

“Belagavi police will not allow any agitation against Agnipath scheme by any person or organisation without permits,’’ police commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah said in Belagavi on Sunday.

The city police will take strict action against any one who organises any protest, the commissioner said.

He further said that Belagavi city police have not received any application from any organisation for permission to hold a protest against the Agnipath scheme of contractual employment to the defence forces. He was reacting to reports that some organisations had planned to protest against the scheme in Belagavi on Monday. He said hat the city police were using drones to identify gathering of crowds. If we find any disturbance, we will act, he said.

Dr. Boralingaiah urged the youth not to take the law into the hands. They should not indulge in violent acts like burning public property, as it will make them face criminal charges. If this happens they will not get government employment. It will be difficult to get employed in private companies too, he said.