Agnipath scheme: Belagavi police tighten security to stop agitations

Youth leaders taken into preventive custody

Belagavi police tightened security measures to stop any kind of agitations against the Agnipath scheme of contractual employment in the Defence forces.

The police took some youth leaders into preventive custody. All India Democratic Youth Organisation leader Siddlinga Bagewadi and Raju Ganagi were among those taken into custody. AIDYO activists said that the two leaders were taken into custody when they went to the Khade Bazaar Police Station on Sunday, to seek permission for Monday’s protest in Belagavi.

The police also collected students’ leaders who had gathered at the Rani Channamma Circle and surrounding areas and took them away in buses. At least two buses were filled with students, activists said.

A senior police officer said that they had information that organisations such as AIDSO and AIDYO were planning a protest on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Karnataka. AIDSO leaders, however, disagreed. “It was an all-India call. It was not related to the PM’s visit. It was purely coincidental,’’ Mahantesh B., convenor, said.

A team of the policemen was also active sifting through social media. A young inspector had traced a thread on social media where Left wing organisations had given a call for a protest on Monday.

Activists complained that police had blocked WhatsApp and other social media accounts of several student leaders.

The police used drones to capture videos of gathering of crowds. They went around different areas looking for soldier examination training centres to see if they were provoking youth to take to the streets.

A few emergency response unit vans and Channamma Pade vehicles were stationed near colleges.

The police were stationed at the railway stations and bus stands in several towns. Constables were checking identity cards of students to find out whether they were gathering for a protest.

A Rapid Action Force (RAF) platoon took out route marches in sensitive areas of the city. RAF personnel tested their truck-mounted water cannons at the Rani Channamma Circle. It was parked at the circle till evening.