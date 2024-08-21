ADVERTISEMENT

Agnipath recruitment rally to begin in Shivamogga on August 22

Published - August 21, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Around 6,000 people are expected to take part in the Agnipath recruitment rally for the Indian Army beginning at Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army Recruiting Office of Mangaluru has completed arrangements for the rally at the stadium. The event will be flagged off around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Colonel K. Kashyap, briefing the media on Wednesday, said that except the participants and the army officials, nobody would be allowed on the rally premises. Candidates have to undergo various tests. They will have to run 1.6 km. Those who completed the task within five minutes and 45 seconds would stay back for other procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates will undergo physical tests and physical measurement tests. The officials will verify documents, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Candidates from Shivamogga, Davangere, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Gadag, Haveri, and Chikkamagaluru districts will take part in the rally. Individual candidates, who cleared the online test, had received admission cards for the rally, said Hiremath, Deputy Director of the Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement.

The district administration has made arrangements for candidates to stay at an under-construction hall in the city. Those who stay back for medical examination, after clearing the initial rounds, will be placed at the sports hostel, the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US