Agnipath recruitment rally to begin in Shivamogga on August 22

Around 6,000 people are expected to take part in the Agnipath recruitment rally for the Indian Army beginning at Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga on Thursday.

The Army Recruiting Office of Mangaluru has completed arrangements for the rally at the stadium. The event will be flagged off around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Colonel K. Kashyap, briefing the media on Wednesday, said that except the participants and the army officials, nobody would be allowed on the rally premises. Candidates have to undergo various tests. They will have to run 1.6 km. Those who completed the task within five minutes and 45 seconds would stay back for other procedures.

The candidates will undergo physical tests and physical measurement tests. The officials will verify documents, he said.

Candidates from Shivamogga, Davangere, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Gadag, Haveri, and Chikkamagaluru districts will take part in the rally. Individual candidates, who cleared the online test, had received admission cards for the rally, said Hiremath, Deputy Director of the Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement.

The district administration has made arrangements for candidates to stay at an under-construction hall in the city. Those who stay back for medical examination, after clearing the initial rounds, will be placed at the sports hostel, the officer said.