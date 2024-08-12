ADVERTISEMENT

Agnipath recruitment rally in Shivamogga

Updated - August 12, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Army Recruiting Office of Mangaluru will hold a recruitment rally under the Agnipath Scheme at Nehru Stadium in Shivamogga from August 22 to 31. 

The office has already sent admission cards for the physical and medical examinations to eligible candidates by mail.

The rally is being organised for applicants from Shivamogga, Davangere, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Dharward, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Gadag, Haveri, and Chikkamagaluru districts, said a press release issued by the office of the Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement.

