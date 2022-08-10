Karnataka

Agnipath recruitment begins in Hassan

Army aspirants run during a physical exam as part of the ‘Agniveer’ recruitment rally, in Hassan. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent Hassan: August 10, 2022 19:26 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 19:26 IST

Hundreds of youths attended the Agnipath recruitment rally that began at the district stadium in Hassan on Wednesday. The rally will continue till August 22.

Youths aspiring to join the armed forces from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Mandya, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagaram, Kodagu, Kolar, Chickaballapur, Hassan, Chitradurga and Vijayapura are undergoing physical examination in the rally. The officers from the armed forces are monitoring the crowd and conducting the physical examination. The youths stood in queue with their documents amidst rains and took part in the physical test.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hassan district administration has restricted the entry of the public to the district stadium until August 22, when the recruitment would end. The administration has made arrangements for the candidates to stay at marriage halls and hostels.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Eom/ photos available

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...