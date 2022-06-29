Agnipath not aimed at addressing unemployment, says Tejaswini

MLC says it is meant to give a new form to the Defence forces along with upgradation

MLC says it is meant to give a new form to the Defence forces along with upgradation

Admitting that there was unemployment problem in the country, Member of Legislative Council Tejaswini Gowda has, however, clarified that the Agnipath scheme is not aimed at addressing it but it is meant to give a new form to the Defence forces along with upgradation.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, Ms. Gowda said that through the Agnipath scheme, the Union government has initiated steps for bringing about a transformation in the Defence forces. However, the Congress and the other Opposition parties are unnecessarily engaged in a misinformation campaign about the scheme that is aimed at giving a fillip to the armed forces, she said.

She said that by enrolling in large numbers for the scheme, the youths of the country have given a befitting reply to the opponents of the scheme. At least now, the Congress should stop making irresponsible statements about the scheme and begin organising itself at the booth level. Otherwise, it will disappear soon, she said.

To a query on the unemployment issue in the country, she said that there is nothing wrong in youths selling tea and vada pav for a livelihood.

‘Highly condemnable’

On the beheading of a man in Udaipur, she said that it is highly condemnable that a man has been killed for his ideology.

“Everyone will have his ideology. We should respect that and not indulge in violence over it or kill the other. The Udaipur beheading is highly condemnable and the law of the land will deal strictly with the perpetrators of the crime,” she said.

On the errors in textbook revision, she said that it is a closed chapter now as the State government has already taken the requisite steps.

To a query on Minister Umesh Katti’s statement on statehood for North Karnataka, she said that the party will not support any such demand.

BJP office-bearers Sanjay Kapatkar, Prashanth and Ravi Naik were present.