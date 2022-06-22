Agnipath is an RSS idea, alleges HDK

Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the scheme is being implemented to intrude into the activities of the armed forces

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has described the Union government’s Agnipath scheme as an idea mooted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to spread its activities in the armed forces.

Speaking to the press in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “Agnipath is an RSS idea. The scheme is being implemented to intrude into the armed forces. The government is following Hitler’s rule in India with this idea”, he alleged.

He wanted to know who recommended the scheme to the government. “Was the scheme recommended by the parliamentary committee on defence? Did the Indian Army suggest such a scheme? The government has to answer these questions,” he said. The former CM also questioned what was wrong with the existing system of recruitment. “Why are you bringing in the new scheme? Have our forces not protected the country with the present system?” he asked.

Referring to BJP leaders’ statements on various training that the Agniveers would undergo, Kumaraswamy asked, “Do you require Agniveer certificates to set up a haircut salon?”

‘ED harassing Rahul’

Further, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that the Enforcement Directorate was harassing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the name of interrogation. “Do they have to interrogate him for five days? They must have all documents required with them. They should have completed inquiry within half an hour,” he added.

He also pointed out that the Prime Minister had not initiated an inquiry on a complaint by the Karnataka Contractors’ Association president, alleging 40% cut in government works in the state. “Even though the association complained to the PM, no inquiry has been done so far,” he said.