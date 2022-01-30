‘Agnihotra’ ritual conducted at Belagavi airport

Belagavi

30 January 2022 23:02 IST

Ritual held Saturday

Airport staff joined members of a religious association to organise an ‘agnihotra’ ritual on the premises of the Belagavi airport in Sambra on Saturday.

Rajesh Kumar Maurya, airport director, Vinayak Lokur, industrialist, and around 20 others lit fire in small homa kundas and chanted hymns to worship Agni, the fire God. They sat in a square-shaped formation at the entrance of the airport lounge. Mr. Maurya shared pictures and videos of the event on the social media handle of the airport.

“Agnihotra is the way to heal and purify the space. It rejuvenates and activates surrounding atmosphere. Thanks to Vinayak Lokur,’’ he said in his post.

“A few days ago, I had requested Mr. Lokur to organise the ritual at the airport. We are happy that he came with his team and organised the agnihotra. We all participated in it. We have decided to make it a regular activity here,’’ he said in an accompanying video. He told journalists on Sunday that there was no security threat to the airport by such rituals and that there were no rules that prohibited such activity. He claimed agnihotra’s beneficial effects on the environment were scientifically proved.