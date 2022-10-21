AGM of ICSE schools’ association

The Karnataka ICSE Schools’ Association (KISA) Annual General Body Meeting-2022 will be held on October 22 at De Paul International Residential School, Mysuru.

Pravin Madhukar Pawar, Inspector General of Police (Southern Range), will present the keynote address on ‘’Preparedness of Schools for Hoax Calls and Disaster Management’’. A release said Ricardo Henry Soler, Deputy Secretary at CISCE, Delhi, will be the chief guest and G. Ananth Prabhu, Cyber Security and Cyber Law Trainer, guest faculty at Karnataka Police Academy and Police Training College, will speak on ‘’Awareness on ABC of Cyber Safety in School Campus’’, the release added.

Apart from the office-bearers of the KISA executive committee, principals of around 336 schools are expected to attend and discuss key issues regarding ICSE and ISC examinations and NEP, the release said.