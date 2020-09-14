Agitation seeking retention of KNNLoffice in Dharwad enters fourth day

The indefinite agitation by members of the Raita Sena, Karnataka, seeking retention of the office of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) entered the fourth day in Dharwad on Monday with members of other organisations expressing solidarity with the protestors.

Led by Veeresh Sobaradmath Swami, State president of Raita Sena, Karnataka, the protestors have been staging their indefinite agitation opposing the move to shift the office of KNNL to Belagavi.

The objection of the protestors is that while the main demand for shifting of several offices to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi had not materialised yet, a few corrupt officials were trying to shift KNNL office in Dharwad to Belagavi for the sake of their vested interests.

Sobaradmath Swami, who has taken a Sanyasa Deeksha in the name of farmers, has said that although elected representatives from the region had written to the Chief Minister previously, the few corrupt officers were trying to shift KNNL office to Belagavi.

Previously, when Swami and others began an agitation, the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti and others had strongly supported them and had also written to the Chief Minister on the issue. On Monday, members of Jai Karnataka Sanghatane visited the protest venue and expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers.

A delegation of the Raita Sena met district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar who reached Hubballi on Monday and appealed to him to take up the issue with the concerned. They also brought to his notice the previous letters by him and other elected representatives, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and other MLAs, seeking retention of KNNL office in Dharwad.

Mr. Shettar assured them of looking into the issue.

Meanwhile, Sobaradmath Swami said that the agitation would continue till action was taken against the few corrupt officers, and also, a decision was taken on retaining KNNL office in Dharwad.