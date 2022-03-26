Agitating music varsity staff seek arrears, continuation of services

March 26, 2022 23:06 IST

The temporary non-teaching staff of the Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University who are on a strike for more than a month, have alleged non-payment of salaries from 11 months.

The university’s non-teaching staff association has submitted a memorandum to the elected representatives and also sought regularisation of their service.

The association members said they were discharging their duties for the last eight to 10 years and non-payment of salaries had put them in dire financial difficulties.

A section of the employees who approached the court for redressal have allegedly been subjected to harassment by university authorities, according to the association, which said that in their absence the administrative work was being carried out by temporary workers and described it as unauthorised.

The association also alleged that they are being prevented from discharging their duties which they were carrying out for the last eight to 10 years and the university authorities were now seeking fresh recruitment of staff.

The memorandum submitted to MLA Nagendra and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha sought immediate disbursal of pending salaries and continuation of their services in the university.